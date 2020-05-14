Fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is facing his extradition to India in due to multiple criminal cases against him, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close case against him.

While congratulating the Indian government for the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced on Tuesday, Vijay Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored by them.

“Congratulations to the Government for a COVID-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State-owned Bank loans be constantly ignored?” he said in a tweet.

Vijay Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, who is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges, added, “Please take my money unconditionally and close.”

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for loan defaults of over Rs 10,000 crore to a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

Earlier this month, Vijay Mallya had filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court after losing an appeal in the London High Court against an extradition order to India on alleged charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to Kingfisher Airlines.

In the past, Vijay Mallya had tweeted that he had offered to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines to the banks but neither banks were willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate was willing to release his attached assets at the behest of the banks.