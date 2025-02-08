Facile landslide victory for DMK in Tamil Nadu bypoll

Considered a dead rubber contest with the principal Opposition party

AIADMK boycotting it, the ruling DMK registered a landslide victory in

the bypoll for the Tamil Nadu Assembly from the Erode East

constituency with a huge margin of over 80,000 votes, defeating the

Tamil nationalist party ‘Naam Tamilar Katchi’ (NTK), the Dravidian

major’s only rival in the fray.

The DMK candidate VC Chandirakumar polled a whopping 1,15,709 votes

while the NTK’s MK Seethalakshmi secured 24,151, accounting for 15.59

per cent.

Of the 46 candidates, the fight was between the DMK and the NTK as

most of them were independents with some from tiny political parties.

Besides the AIADMK, its ally the DMDK, as well as the BJP and its

allies, including the PMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), have

stayed away from the election, accusing the DMK of employing money and

muscle power besides misusing official machinery to its advantage in

byelections.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress veteran

and former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan, who was elected in the

byelection 2023 after the untimely death of his son, Thirumagan

Everaa.

This time, Congress gave the seat to the DMK, acceding to the request

of its dominant alliance partner. This was because, Erode, situated in

the western Tamil Nadu known as the Kongu belt, has been a hunting

ground of the AIADMK and the DMK wanted to capture that region as the

principal opposition party is on the decline.

While Elangovan of the Congress, riding on the DMK’s shoulders won by

polling 1,10,156 votes in 2023, this time the DMK, which entered the

fray, registered a thumping victory with 1,15,709 votes, accounting

for 74.7 per cent. This was achieved even without the chief minister

or any of his cabinet colleagues hitting the campaign trail, except

for local Minister S Muthusamy and an occasional appearance by

Kanimozhi, MP.

While analysts were unanimous about the DMK’s victory, the party

breaking the previous bypoll record has come as a surprise. Even more

surprising was the NTK securing double the votes it had polled last

time. However, the NTK which received 10,817 votes (6.35 per cent),

last time, had performed creditably, doubling up its vote share. And

this, analysts believe has changed the bipolar electoral field in

Tamil Nadu into a multipolar one.