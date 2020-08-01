Facebook launched official music videos on its main platform called Facebook Watch. This new platform allows the audience to view their favourite content.

Facebook Watch allows users in India to be able to watch music videos from labels like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films on its platform.

According to the social network, users of the app will be able to discover and enjoy listening to all the new and top-charting tracks as well as the old school favourites. Facebook Watch caters to all genres of music.

“We have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers, and are thrilled to launch official music videos on the platform,” Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

The company has revealed that official music videos on Facebook will generate new social experiences that go beyond just watching the video.

Now other than tagging friends on memes and posting on each other’s walls, Facebook will create a more engaging experience that goes beyond just viewing videos on the platform.

On Facebook through social sharing, people will be able to discover new artists and tracks, clicking through to a song (from a Music Sticker/Music Video] shared to a friend’s story or a post in the News Feed.

The users can now connect with and learn more about an artist and their ambitions, they can watch the story behind their music on their Page, a label page and unite through real-time interactions on Facebook Live. All the information about the music and the artists will be available on Facebook itself.

Facebook Watch is available in India, the US, and Thailand. However, the users will be able to watch their favourite bands and artists from the country’s top music labels.

“We will continue to find opportunities to add more unique social sharing experiences and bring music into the ways people share and connect on Facebook,” said Chopra.

On Friday, The social network announced plans to bring official music videos from top artists to its main platform in the US.

Facebook launched the music videos in partnership with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt, and many others across the independent music community, publishers, and societies.