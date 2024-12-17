Extend term of PU’s Senate immediately: Harsimrat Kaur Badal to Centre

Former Union Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded immediate extension of the term of current Senate body of the Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, and declaration of a clear timeline for its elections.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Bathinda MP apprised him of the ongoing agitation in the Panjab University for the conduct of the Senate elections which are not being held despite the term of the body having ended on October 31 this year.

Advertisement

Asserting that this was being perceived as a deliberate attempt to exclude the people of Punjab from participating in the University’s governance, Badal said the Senate was the representative governing body of Panjab University since 1904 and should remain so.

Advertisement

Detailing Punjab’s role in Panjab University, she said that currently 201 colleges of Punjab were affiliated with the varsity and contributing Rs 200 crore annually in examination fees, along with 40 per cent funding by the Punjab government.

“The remaining 60 per cent funding comes from the Central government, which also originates significantly from taxes collected from Punjab. Despite these significant historical and economic contributions, the delay in Senate elections and attempts to centralise control under the new Education Policy 2020 threaten the University’s autonomy and heritage,” she asserted.

Badal also apprised the minister that all political parties in Punjab had opposed the move as it undermined democratic representation and diminished Punjab’s voice in the University’s governance. She said it must also be kept in mind that Panjab University was an interstate body corporate, with the state of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh as stakeholders.

“Given the sentiments of the people of Punjab, as well as their historical and economic stake in Panjab University, I urge you to support these demands and ensure that the Senate elections are conducted promptly without altering the existing structure,” she added, while seeking a roll back of all fee hikes in the Panjab University to ensure affordable education to students.