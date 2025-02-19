Expression of hatred towards Hindu Dharma: BJP on Mamata’s “Mrityu Kumbh” remarks

The BJP on Wednesday took offence to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “Mrityu Kumbh” remarks on the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela, saying that the comment was an “expression of hatred” towards the Hindu dharma.

Addressing the Budget Session of the West Bengal assembly on Tuesday, Banerjee had criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and termed the Maha Kumbh 2025 “Mrityu Kumbh”, apparently referring to the deaths in a stamped incident at the venue last week.

“This is ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been rescued? For the rich and VIPs, there are systems in place to get camps (tents) for as much as Rs 1 lakh. But for the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh,” she said on Tuesday.

Reacting to her remarks, firebrand BJP leader and MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Mahakumbh is a symbol of Indian culture’s social harmony and spiritual excellence, and Banerjee’s statement is part of a conspiracy.

“The INDI alliance leaders are constantly making condemnable comments on the Mahakumbh which is a symbol of Indian culture’s social harmony, spiritual excellence and scientific authenticity. Mamata Banerjee’s statement is also one example of this…This is an expression of the INDI alliance’s hatred towards Hindu Dharma. Their opinions are not natural; they are part of a conspiracy,” he told a news agency.

Besides, the ‘sant’ community has also denounced her statement, calling it an insult to Sanatan Dharma and the sanctity of the Mahakumbh. Expressing their outrage over CM Banerjee’s remarks, the ‘sants’ have unanimously demanded that Ms Banerjee retract her words and issue a public apology.

“Prayagraj Mahakumbh is an ‘Amrit Parva’ whose grandeur has been witnessed by the world. Mamata Banerjee should not use disrespectful words for such a sacred event,” said Mahant Jamuna Puri, National Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara also condemned the statement, alleging that “West Bengal is turning into a death zone for Sanatanis. Thousands of Hindus have been killed, and during elections, lakhs are forced to flee. Instead of worrying about Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee should focus on the situation in her own state.”