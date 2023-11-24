Expo to showcase latest trends in pharmaceutical field in India

An expo to showcase latest trends and advancements within pharmaceutical field in India will be held from November 28 to 30 at Greater Noida.

The 16th edition of Informa Markets’s CPHI and PMEC India Expo, which will be held at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, will bring together over 45,000 visitors, 1,500 exhibitors showcasing more than 10,000 products and provide a unique environment for industry experts to meet, learn, share ideas and drive their business forward.

The three-day expo, along with its ancillary programmes, spotlights technological strides pivotal in propelling India’s pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients sectors.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, on the brink of significant expansion, eyes a projected CAGR of 13 per cent, eyeing a market value of USD 102.7 billion (Rs 8.5 lakh crore) by 2028.

The event provides a unique opportunity to directly engage with high-ranking pharmaceutical executives, buyers, procurement managers, contract manufacturers, hospital administrators, as well as representatives

from National and State Regulatory Boards and policymakers.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: “In 2023, the Indian pharma industry is experiencing the ‘Rise and Rise of India’— a perfect blend of a strong domestic manufacturing base, increasing innovation, and robust government support.”

“With objectives laid down during the G20 presidency, the industry in India is poised to scale to US$ 65 billion by 2024 and surpass US$ 130 billion by 2030, driven by heightened pharmaceutical innovation, technological advancements, and a focus on breakthrough products,” he said.

A vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, India leads by supplying over 60 per cent of global vaccine demand, he said.

“The future involves a growing production capacity, collaboration with private players, and a commitment to training 30 million professionals in digital skills by 2026,” he added.