Explosions on tracks of Army train in MP

At least 10 explosive detonators blasted close to the railway tracks while a Special Army train, carrying reportedly more than 500 soldiers, was passing near the Sagphata railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon but was kept under wraps and came to light today.

The Army Special train was passing between the Nepanagar and Khandwa railway stations in MP when the incident occurred. The section comes under the Central Railway Division.

A news agency quoted Central Railway chief public relation officer Swapnil Nila saying that a probe has been ordered into the incident. He said the Railway Protection Force is conducting the investigation.

The official said that the explosives, called crackers, are used by the railways to warn loco pilots of some obstruction or low visibility conditions ahead due to fog.