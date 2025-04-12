Exercise Tiger Triumph-2025 culminates at Kakinada

The fourth edition of bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph-2025 between India and the United States culminated with a Distinguished Visitors’ (DV) Day at Kakinada, on Saturday.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the DV Day was attended by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), US Consul General, Commander US Navy Strike Group Five and Deputy General Officer Commanding 54 Infantry Division, along with other senior dignitaries.

Advertisement

The DV Day witnessed seamless execution of complex operations at and off the coast of Kakinada including Standoff and Hard Beaching, Slithering Operations by Special Operations Forces from SC and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, participation of C-130 aircraft and integrated air operations by the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, US Navy, US Army, and US Marine Corps, the statement read.

Advertisement

The exercise provided invaluable training in HADR operations and familiarised participants with each other’s capabilities, techniques, and procedures. Notably, Ex Tiger Triumph was first held in 2019, with the primary aim of strengthening operational synergies, facilitated by logistics exchange under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and towards integrating emerging technologies between the two militaries.

The harbour phase of the exercise was conducted at Visakhapatnam and included Pre-Sail Conferences, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on key technologies including medical, drone, and space. The harbour phase also included cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills and friendly sports fixtures.