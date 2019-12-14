With protests refusing to die down in the northeast against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at least five countries — the UK, the US, France, Israel and Canada — have issued advisories to its citizens asking them either not to travel to the region or “exercise caution”.

“Demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) are taking place in some parts of the country. There have been reports of violent protest in North East India, especially in Assam and Tripura. An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati (Assam) and mobile internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam,” said the UK’ Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in a statement.

“Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. You should exercise caution if you’re planning to travel in North East India, monitor local media for the latest information, follow instructions of the local authorities and allow more time for travel,” it further said.

The United States issued a travel advisory for its citizens to “exercise caution” while travelling to the states in North East India and added that the US government has “temporarily suspended official travel” to Assam amid violent protests.

The US Embassy has also listed out precautions for its citizens currently staying in the northeastern states advising them to avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances and to keep a “low profile”.

“US citizens in the northeastern states of India should exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“Government curfews are in place in some areas. Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. Protests have also been reported in other parts of the country. The U.S. government has temporarily suspended official travel to Assam,” the statement read.

The French foreign ministry, according to a report in Hindustan Times, too cautioned its citizens about ongoing “strikes, demonstrations and scuffles with the police in states of Assam and Tripura.” It informed that air services to Assam have been suspended and asked travellers to “stay away from any gathering, regularly follow the news and to respect the orders of the Indian authorities (curfew in particular)”.

The Israeli government also asked its citizens not to travel to Assam and to cut short visits to the region.

Canada too asked its citizens to “exercise caution” and advised them to “check with their airline or tour operator to determine if the situation will affect their travel plans”.

On Thursday, the United States had urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values.

“We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” a spokesperson for the State Department said. “Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies. The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India’s Constitution and democratic values.”

Protests took an ugly turn in the northeast, especially in Assam, where at least two people were killed and several others injured in police firing.

The Army and paramilitary forces conducted flag marches in Guwahati and some other districts as public transport remained off the roads and an uneasy calm prevailed in Assam on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a late Thursday night order, gave his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Bill relaxes the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to six years for these migrants.

Amid raging protests, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed after a fierce debate in the Rajya Sabha with 125 votes in support while 99 against it.

The Bill was introduced and passed on Lok Sabha, a little past midnight on Tuesday with a 311-80 margin.