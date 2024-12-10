Exclusive drive to fill backlog of 1754 posts for PwDs in Punjab

Reiterating firm commitment of the state government to ensure well being of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced to start a major recruitment drive for filling up backlog of vacant posts in various departments.

Chairing a review meeting of Social Justice and Child Welfare department here at his official residence, the Chief Minister said that the state government has identified a backlog of vacant posts for PwDs across the various departments in various departments of the state government.

He said that so far 1754 posts of Direct recruitment and 556 posts of promotion has been identified as backlog of PwD in various departments. The Chief Minister

asked the officers to expedite the process for filling up these vacant posts at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also gave nod for amending rules under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016 adding that this amendment of rules will help in safeguarding the rights of persons with disability.

He said that Persons with Disability are the real heroes of society as they excel in life despite of so many hardships.

Chief Minister Mann said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for ensuring that all such people live their lives with dignity and pride.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that State Government has taken many steps for holistic development of PwDs .

He said that recently the State Government has approved free bus travel facility to dependents of blinds and notification in this regard is being issued shortly.

Chief Minister Mann said that 50 per cent concession in fare has been given to PwDs in Punjab Roadways and PRTC Buses and during 2023-24 Rs 2.19 crore has been spent by giving benefit to 7.5 lakh commuters.

The Chief Minister further said that the State Govt has covered the 2.65 lakh disabled persons under State Pension Scheme and Rs 278.17 crore amount has been paid to beneficiaries during 2024-25.

He said that to encourage the education amongst disabled children an amount worth Rs 3.37 crore has been paid as scholarship to 12607 beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that the state government has released Rs 23.16 crore amount under SIPDA scheme to make 144 Govt buildings accessible for PwDs .

The Chief Minister said that in order to ensure that PwDs live life with dignity and pride, the state government has facilitated the 105 PwDs to get loans of Rs 1.31 crore at concessional interest rates during last two years.