Excise policy case: Sisodia among 15 named as accused in CBI’s FIR

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused named in the FIR lodged by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi’s new excise policy.

As per the FIR, accessed by IANS, apart from Sisodia, the CBI has mentioned then Commissioner, Excise, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Anand Tiwari, then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Pankaj Bhatnagar, entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder’s former CEO Vijay Nair, Pernod Ricard’s former employee Manoj Rai, Brindco Sales Pvt Director Amandeep Dhal, Indospirit Group Managing Director Sameer Mahendru, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd Director Amit Arora, Mahadev Liquors’ authorised signatory Sunny Marwah, three private persons Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Arjun Pandey, and Dinesh Arora and two private firms, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, and Mahadev Liquors.

The CBI raid is still going on at 21 places in seven states in connection with the case where it is alleged that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will, and the policy was made by violating excise rules.