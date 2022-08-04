Ex-K’taka CM Yediyurappa meets Amit Shah in B’luru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

According to sources, during the meeting, Yediyurappa told the Home Minister that the new-found unity in Karnataka Congress unit could prove costly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections.

Yediyurappa also stressed on the “support” extended by the people toward the celebration of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday held on August 3 in Davanagere, stating “the message of unity given out by the Congress” should be an alarm bell to the ruling BJP.

He also underlined the “solidarity shown by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar before the 4-5 lakh people that gathered for the birthday bash, which was well received by the people”, sources said.

According to sources, Yediyurappa told Shah “if counter-strategy is not formulated and put forth before the people, it could be an uphill task for the BJP to attain power in Karnataka”.

He also suggested the leaders take up state-wide tours and organise functions ahead of the elections.

Sources said that Amit Shah gave a patient hearing to Yediyurappa.