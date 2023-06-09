Ex-AIADMK leader Maitreyan joins BJP

Former Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan, who was expelled from the AIADMK last year, joined the BJP today.

He was inducted into the BJP by party General secretary Arun Singh and other leaders at a media interaction at the party headquarters. Maitreyan later also met BJP President J P Nadda.

Maitreyan was in the BJP before joining the AIADMK more than two decades ago and was considered a close aide to its leader J Jayalalithaa who sent him to the Rajya Sabha thrice. However, Edappadi K Palaniswami, who took control of the AIADMK after her death, expelled him for “anti-party activities” last year.

Maitreyan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not merely a name but the “mission and vision” of a resurgent India which is making rapid strides in different fields.

He expressed confidence that the “lotus” will bloom in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and in the 2026 Assembly elections.