Every district must have a Medical college: PM

“Today the government does not wait for the citizens to come to them with their problems and then take action. We are removing this misconception from the government’s mindset and system. Now, the government goes to the citizen directly to solve their problems,” he said.

SNS | New Delhi | October 7, 2021 3:02 pm

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

Addressing a programme in Rishikesh. (Picture: Twitter Account | Narendra Modi)

