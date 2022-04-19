European Commission president to visit India on April 24-25

In a major development, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will be on an official visit to India for two days. It is pertinent to mention that the visit of the EU Commissioner which is scheduled on April 24 and 25 will be her first visit to India in an official capacity.

On her two-day visit, she will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries.

The President of the European Union has been invited as a chief guest in India’s flagship conference the ‘Raisina Dialogues.’ She will address the conference on 25th April.

Further sharing the details of her visit the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian government and the European Union with this visit will look to further intensify their ties.

The statement said, “India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects, and people-to-people ties.”

The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and launch the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.