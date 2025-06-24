‘Estimates Committees are Guardians of Transparency in Democracy’: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the crucial role of estimates committees in promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

Addressing the closing session of the Estimates Committee Conference in Mumbai, Birla, while highlighting their essential role in building a strong democracy, said, “Estimates committees are the guardians of transparency in democracy.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker called for strengthening the role of estimates committees further, inspiring the implementation of suggestions into policy.

The conference witnessed meaningful discussions on financial discipline and transparency, with state and central committees sharing experiences and laying a strong foundation for improvement.

There was broad consensus on the use of data-driven evaluation and technology to promote smart governance.

The conference emphasised the need for coordination between state and central estimates committees to make constitutional functioning more effective.

The conference marked a significant milestone in India’s parliamentary journey, commemorating 75 years of the Estimates Committee. Since its formation in 1950, the committee has submitted over 1,000 reports, shaping key national policies in sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and defence.

By promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, the Estimates Committee Conference aims to contribute to the development of a more efficient and responsive government.

Estimate Committees of Parliament and the state Assemblies are key financial oversight committees that examine how government funds are allocated and spent, ensuring economy, efficiency, and accountability.