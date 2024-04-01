Essential services notified for greater participation of voters: Himachal CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg said here on Monday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking effective steps to ensure greater participation of voters in the coming elections.

He said that in this context, in accordance with clause (c ) of Section 60 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, persons employed in essential services for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly by-elections in Himachal, have been notified who will be allowed to vote through postal ballots.

Garg said that in Himachal Pradesh Health Department (Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Ambulance services), Fire Services, Himachal Road Transport Corporations (Drivers and Conductors excluding local route bus services within city), HP State Milk Federation and Milk Cooperative Societies (Staff on Milk supply service), Local Media Persons authorized by Election Commission of India, Irrigation and Public Health (Pump Operators and Turners), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (Electricians and Line-men) and Jail Staff are included under essential services.

They will be entitled to vote at the Postal Voting Centre (PVC) setup at the Assembly Constituency level, based on their applications in Form 12D, on the dates notified by the respective ROs/AROs, he added.

The departments concerned have also been asked to nominate nodal officers to facilitate the employees in this regard, said Garg.