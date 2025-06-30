Escort vehicle in Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto’s convoy crashes; 6 injured

An escort vehicle accompanying Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto met with an accident near the Balrampur–Purulia stretch in West Bengal, leaving six of his close aides injured, police said on Monday.

The SUV lost control due to heavy rainfall, and veered off the road before crashing nearly 100 metres away into a field Sunday night, they said.

All six occupants sustained injuries, though none are reported to be in critical condition. One individual, identified as Santosh, suffered a fractured shoulder. The rest received minor injuries and were immediately administered first aid before being shifted to Asharfi Hospital and JIMS Hospital in Dhanbad for further treatment. They are all stated to be out of danger.

According to the legislator’s private secretary, Sanjay Mahto, the accident occurred around 10:30 PM while the convoy was returning from a public meeting in Karaikela. The escort vehicle had momentarily halted to wipe off mud from the windshield and was speeding to rejoin the convoy when it lost control at a sharp curve, leading to the mishap.

MLA Jairam Mahto’s vehicle, which was trailing the escort car, narrowly avoided collision due to the alertness of his driver. “Had our vehicle not braked in time, the accident could have been far more serious,” said the MLA, confirming his safety.

Soon after the accident, Mahto returned to the scene, arranged for medical assistance, and personally escorted the injured to Dhanbad for treatment. A crane was later called in to retrieve the wrecked vehicle from the field.

In a post shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Dumri MLA shared images of the injured and expressed gratitude for everyone’s prayers. “By your blessings, all my companions are safe and under medical care,” he wrote.