EOS-02 satellite will be launched in second quarter of 2022: Jitendra Singh

The EOS-02 satellite (Earth Observation Satellite) will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences said today.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, he said the EOS-02 is a technology demonstration satellite for various new technologies with applications that include agriculture, forestry, geology, hydrology, and miniaturised power electronics, reaction wheels etc. and forming the payload for SSLV-1.

He informed that the slated date of launch was Quarter-4 of 2021, but the onset of the pandemic and consequent lockdown and disruption in global as well as domestic supply chain were the factors for the delay of spacecraft realisation due to non-availability of components, manpower and facilities.

Dwelling on the reasons for the failure of the launch of the EOS-3 satellite, Singh said initial investigations with the post-flight data conducted immediately after the launch indicated that an anomaly in the Cryogenic Upper Stage led to the failure of the mission.

A National level Failure Analysis Committee (FAC) consisting of experts from academia and the ISRO was immediately constituted to identify the causes of the anomaly in the Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV, that led to a mission abort and to recommend corrective actions for future missions.