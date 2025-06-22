Environmental activists detained, protest curtailed in Jaipur over ‘Dol Ka Badh’ forest conservation

Police denied permission to environmental activists to hold a dharna on Sunday in Jaipur, aimed at saving the ‘Dol Ka Badh’ forest grove. As a result, the planned protest was reduced to a brief, symbolic public assembly.

“We were to hold a peaceful street corner assembly at Dol Ka Badh today to protest the cutting of trees by RIICO and the state government. However, to prevent this, the administration deployed over 600–700 police personnel at the venue,” said Kavita Srivastava, PUCL president and spokesperson for the organisers.

Advertisement

Authorities did not allow activists and protesters to enter the site. When they objected, police detained several individuals at the location and transported them in police vehicles to undisclosed locations.

Advertisement

Despite several hours of dialogue and attempts to persuade the authorities, the police neither allowed the gathering at the Dol Ka Badh entrance nor permitted anyone to visit the forest. Repeated appeals to let environmentalists — especially those who had travelled from outside Jaipur — visit the area were also denied, Srivastava said.

Several activists, including those from Banswara and Kotputli, were reportedly targeted and taken into custody.

Nevertheless, around 200 protesters managed to reach the dharna venue using side streets and held the assembly inside. Participants from various districts also addressed the gathering.

After the assembly, a few protesters peacefully attempted to enter the forest but were again stopped. In response to the police action, some activists voluntarily offered to court arrest and were subsequently taken to remote police stations.

Among those arrested were Ashutosh Ranka, Vijendra Shekhawat, Deepak Baliyan, Rekha Sharma, and Kavita Srivastava.

“This entire action is not only undemocratic, but also a blot on Rajasthan’s proud legacy of non-violent movements. This repression and insensitivity are an attack on democracy itself,” alleged Srivastava.

Protesters have now announced that an indefinite sit-in will begin from tomorrow (June 23), she added.