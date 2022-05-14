Committed to strong climate action: Environment Minister at BRICS meet

Bhupender Yadav has reiterated India’s commitment to strong climate action including the promotion of sustainable lifestyles based on mindful consumption and reduction of waste.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav was speaking at the BRICS High Level Meeting held virtually on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment of China and was attended by Environment Ministers of BRICS nations including Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Yadav also reminded the developed countries of their commitment to help the developing nations to meet their commitments. He said that implementation of climate actions by developing countries is Contingent on the adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer and other Implementation Support as mandated by the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement.

BRICS Environment Ministers on their part expressed commitment to strengthen collaboration on climate change, and broaden and deepen the contents of cooperation. The countries agreed to carry out policy exchanges and cooperation in areas of environment and climate change.

In his speech Yadav also numerated the steps taken by India to fulfill its commitments. The Environment Minister informed the BRICS how India is leading by example by taking several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilizing the private sector to make climate commitments, and so on.

Bhupender Yadav also mentioned how India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. He also expressed optimism towards the delivery of climate finance as per the Glasgow decision and the Climate Finance Delivery Plan released by the COP 26 Presidency.