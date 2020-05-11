The Centre, on Monday, told states to allow smooth movement of medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances including facilitation of inter-state travel.

In a letter to the chief secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also directed states and Union Territories to ensure opening of all private clinics and nursing homes with all medical staff.

The direction came after a meeting of Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with all chief secretaries and health secretaries on Sunday wherein the issue of restrictions on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical personnel was flagged.

The Home Secretary noted that the services of medical and para-medical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

At this point, “any restriction on the movement of medical professionals can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services,” Ajay Bhalla said.

In the letter, he also urged states to ensure the opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and laboratories with all their medical professionals and staff.

MHA to States:

●Ensure smooth movement, including inter-state, of all medical professionals, paramedic staff, sanitation personnel & ambulances etc.

●Private clinics & nursing homes be allowed to open without hindrances

to facilitate fighting #COVID19 & non-COVID emergencies pic.twitter.com/nZJ9J6FDKD — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020

The Centre’s note comes hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers this afternoon on the coronavirus crisis and the shutdown. This is the fifth such meeting since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

PM had his last call with the state CMs on April 27 during which he discussed the ext plan for the second lockdown which ended on May 3. He had asked the state Chief Ministers to chalk out an exit plan by marking districts as red, orange and green zones to indicate the level and intensity of the COVID-19 infection.

Later a decision to extend the lockdown for another two weeks, till May 17, was rolled out.

India on Monday recorded 4,213 cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, marking the biggest single-day jump, taking the total number of infections to 67,152 in the country.

As many as 97 deaths were reported in the same period taking the toll to 2,206.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that no COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 states and Union Territories in the 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent while asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

However, on Saturday, he had stated that India was totally prepared for the worst possible scenario as the Coronavirus cases continue to rise.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria had last week said that India may witness the peak of Coronavirus cases in June or July.