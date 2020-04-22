Amid concerns over attacks on health workers, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday directed States to ensure adequate security to medical staff and frontline workers of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla directed the governments to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against those who obstruct health professionals or related persons, in the discharge of their services.

The MHA has also called for stringent action against offenders who obstruct the performance of the last rites of COVID-19 warriors succumbing to the virus.

States and Union Territories have been asked to appoint nodal officers at State, UT and District level, who would be available 24×7 to redress any safety issue on the functioning of medical professionals. These officers are directed to take immediate and strict action in case of any incidence of violence.

MHA to States:

Ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff & frontline workers to prevent violence against them.

Strict action to be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of #CovidWarriors succumbing to #COVID19.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ztdZcY1IwC — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 22, 2020

The Central government, a while back, introduced an ordinance making attacks on health workers as non-bailable offence carrying an imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 7 years if anyone is found guilty.

An investigation will be carried out in such cases within 30 days and the accused can be sentenced from three months to 5 years and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 Lakh.

In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and fined from Rs 1 Lakh up to Rs 5 Lakh, the minister said.

If any damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.

The ordinance comes on the heels of the India Medical Association (IMA) demanding a special central law on violence against doctors, nurses, health care workers, and hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to doctors to not even hold a symbolic protest and assured them of security.

The medical body in a letter dated April 20 said that it has maintained utmost restraint and patience in spite of extreme provocations. It said that doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and residence. “Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear,” it added.

The body of a 56-year-old Nellore-based doctor, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a private hospital in Vanagaram near Chennai, was not allowed cremation by residents, fearing the spread of coronavirus. At the burial ground, the deceased and his family and friends were met with sticks and stones.

The IMA Tamil Nadu had condemned the incident and claimed such incidents leave doctors demoralised.

“If dignity is denied even in death, our patience and restraint lose their value,” the letter said.