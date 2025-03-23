Encounter with terrorists breaks out in Kathua district of J&K

An encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Sunday evening in the Hiranagar area of the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said, “Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by J&K Police and troops of Rising Star Corps on 23 March in general area Saniyal, Hiranagar. Operations in Progress”.

Meanwhile, reports said that a group of four to five terrorists is believed trapped in the Sanyal village of Hiranagar.

The terrorists were first sighted by villagers who informed the police about their movement.

A joint team of the Army, BSF, CRPF, and J&K Police has cordoned the area and intense firing was ongoing, said locals.

It is worth mentioning that the Kathua district has witnessed a series of terror related incidents in the recent past.