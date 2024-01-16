Employees’ State Insurance Scheme adds 16 lakh new employees in Nov

As many as 15.92 lakh new employees were added under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme in November 2023, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Further, the data said as many as 20,830 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the scheme in November, thus ensuring coverage to more workers.

Data reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 15.92 lakh employees added during the month, 7.47 lakh employees amounting to 47 per cent of the total registrations are in the age group of 25 years.

Giving a gender-wise analysis of payroll data, the data indicates that there was net enrolment of 3.17 lakh female members in November 2023.

It further showed that a total of 58 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in November.

ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of the society, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Notably, in October, around 17.28 lakh new employees were added under the provisional payroll data of ESIC.

Around 23,468 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in October 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme is an integrated measure of Social Insurance embodied in the Employees’ State Insurance Act and it is designed to accomplish the task of protecting ’employees’ against the impact of incidences of sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury and to provide medical care to insured persons and their families.

It is financed by contributions from employers and employees with the rate of contribution by employer is 4.75 per cent of the wages payable to employees.

The employees’ contribution is at the rate of 1.75 per cent of the wages payable to an employee.

Employees, earning less than Rs 137 a day as daily wages, are exempted from payment of their share of contribution.