Emotional get-together: Gehlot’s luncheon with Covid-19 orphaned children

It was an amazing day full of emotions and fun for the 200 children, who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was like a dream come true for the children when they could meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his wife Sunita, and his cabinet colleagues at a luncheon at the CM’s residence here.

These minor and adolescent children, both boys and girls, were introduced to the chief minister who interacted with them and listened to the pathetic situation that they have gone through after losing their parents. While many of them recovered from the trauma in the company of their relatives and guardians, some of them have yet to get over it. All of them were decked up for the occasion, and appeared at the luncheon well dressed with a smile on their faces.

Gehlot and his wife struck a chord with the children sharing their emotions, sorrow and aspirations while sharing food bites at the common dining table.

A few children showcased their talent with art and culture performances on the occasion, played soccer ball games, and shot at balloons. Children under five to eight years old played various ‘bal mela games’. The CM also presented gifts to the children.

In a brief speech on the occasion, Gehlot told the children, “The challenges keep coming in life, the cycle of happiness and sorrow also continues. We still have to move forward and work tirelessly to achieve your goals in life.”

Priya and Payal from Alwar said, “Very happy to be at the Chief Minister’s residence. Thanks lakhs and lakhs for your support by understanding our difficult situations and for supporting us. We were left alone after my parents left. But we were supported by the government, showed us the way to live and encouraged us to move forward by paying for our education. For this we would like to thank the Chief Minister. We got immediate one-time assistance of Rs.1 lakh by the government on time. Sometime back, on attaining the age of 18 years, assistance of Rs.5 lakh has also been received”.

Sonu Bairwa, Jaya Rathod, Mahavir Singh, Sahiba & Jania Sindhi, Ashish Sahu, Yukti Sharma and others also expressed their happiness over the government’s support and thanked the CM for joining the interactive lunch.

Immediately after the corona pandemic, Rs 1 lakh was given to each such child as a one-time assistance under the Corona Sahayata Yojana. Since June 25, 2021 each boy/girl is getting a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 and will continue to get the amount till the age of 18 years. An assistance of Rs.5 lakh will be given to each of the children on completion of 18 years of age besides free education.

An assistance of Rs 2.99 crore has been given to 231 orphan children till October 2022 and Rs. 8.62 crore is being spent on the children of 8,329 widows. A sum of Rs 1.55 crore has been spent under the Corona Sahayata Yojana.