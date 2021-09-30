Emerging geopolitical situation in our neighbourhood is likely to pose new challenges to border guarding forces: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said the emerging geopolitical situation in India’s neighbourhood is likely to pose new challenges to the border guarding forces and expressed confidence that BSF will continue to meet the challenge.

He said the use of drones for smuggling arms and drugs has become the latest challenge.

Addressing BSF officers during his visit to the Force’s Jodhpur Frontier Headquarters today, he said “the way BSF has been securing the borders of the nation for the last 56 years is highly commendable”.

Appreciating the comprehensive briefing given to him by Pankaj Goomer, BSF IG, along with his team of officers, Naidu said the BSF had many great achievements since it was raised on 1st December 1965.

The Force valiantly fought the 1971 war with Pakistan in both Eastern and Western theatres and brought many decorations and laurels to the nation.

Referring to the inhospitable terrains in which the Force remains deployed ranging from sub-zero temperatures of Jammu & Kashmir to Thar deserts of Rajasthan where the temperature rises up to 55 degrees, he said that the Force has proved its capacity to curb insurgencies effectively in different parts of the country.

“I am aware that at present, the Force is fighting Naxals in Chhattisgarh and Odisha”, he added.

Stating that the BSF has made many supreme sacrifices in the line of duty to preserve the unity and integrity of the country, he said the force’s vigilance at the borders and counter-action against the enemies and hostile elements reinforces confidence among the border population.

The Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and others accompanied the Vice-President during the visit. Later in the day, Naidu visited the ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) at Jodhpur and interacted with scientists and staff.