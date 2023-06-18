Emergency was a dark period in history of India: PM

Terming India as the “Mother of democracy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday observed that the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975 was a “dark period” in the history of the country and appealed to the young generation to understand the true meaning and significance of democracy.

“India is the mother of democracy. We consider our democratic ideals as paramount, we consider our Constitution as Supreme…Therefore, we can never forget June the 25th. This is the very day when Emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in the history of India. Lakhs of people opposed the Emergency with full might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time, that even today, it makes the mind tremble,” Modi said during the 102nd episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio.

He said that many books have been written on these atrocities, and the punishment meted out by the police and administration.

“I had also got the opportunity to write a book named ‘Sangharsh Mein Gujarat’ at that time. A few days ago I came across another book written on the Emergency, – Torture of Political Prisoners in India. This book, published during the Emergency, describes how, at that time, the government was treating the guardians of democracy most cruelly,” he said.

“There are many case studies in this book, there are many pictures. I wish that, today, when we are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also have a glance at such crimes which endanger the freedom of the country. This will make it easier for today’s young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy,” Modi said.

Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing “internal disturbance,” the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21,1977.

In the broadcast, Modi also lauded the efforts of people and disaster management personnel, who combated cyclone Biparjoy, which made a landfall in the coastal regions of Gujarat. The Prime Minister said India’s disaster management has become an example.

“The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today,” he said.

“Cyclone Biparjoy wrecked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness,” Modi said.

“Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge,” he added.

In the broadcast, Modi also said that India has set a target of eradicating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 and ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’ has taken charge of this movement against the disease.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) has been implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

“India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the monthly radio broadcast had to be preponed for today instead of next Sunday, as he is proceeding to the US on an official visit on June 20 and would be busy with official engagements. ‘Mann Ki Baat’

usually is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Referring to his leading a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on June 21 to mark the International Day of Yoga, Modi appealed to all to adopt Yoga in their daily lives and make it a part of their routine.

“June 21 is also round the corner. This time too, people in every nook and corner of the world are eagerly waiting for the International Day of Yoga. This year the theme of Yoga Day is – ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. It expresses the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“This time I will get the opportunity to participate in the Yoga Day programme to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. I see that even on social media, there is tremendous enthusiasm about Yoga Day,” he said.

“I urge all of you to adopt yoga in your life, make it a part of your daily routine. If you are still not connected with yoga, then the 21st of June is a great opportunity for this resolve. There is no need for many frills in yoga anyway. See, when you join yoga, what a big change will come in your life,” the Prime Minister said.