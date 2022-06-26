The Emergency: Unforgotten Spot in Indian History Since 1975

Forty-seven years ago on 25 June 1975, independent India woke up to a broadcast that jolted every Indian. The National Emergency across the nation proclamation, aired on the radio by then-Prime minister Indira Gandhi and former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352(1) of the Constitution.

As a result of this act, Independent India’s fundamental rights and civil liberties were lessened, judiciary power was reduced and media voices were restricted. To preserve political power by exploitation of constitutional provisions led to what is now called ‘the darkest period of Indian democracy’.

Ironically, on the independent Indian historical backdrop, it was the 3rd time that an emergency was imposed. The two previous Emergency events happened in 1962-1968 (Indo-China war) and 1971 (Indo-Pak war).

Why emergency was imposed?

It wasn’t just one event that led to the proclamation of Emergency. However, a series of events and internal disturbances were plaguing the nation.

In 1971 Indira Gandhi won general elections in huge numbers (352 seats out of 518). After India defeated Pakistan in 1971, Indira Gandhi’s persona has only grown stronger and sharper. She came out to be a leader who is decisive, manipulative, and assertive. Her career was at its peak as she was also awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

During those days, political unrest started to flow against the Congress Government throughout the country. The following are a few significant movements that were leading to the unrest in the country and putting fire to Indra Gandhi’s decision on Emergency.

Inflation: The country’s food production and fertilizer shortage have already been affected by the 1973 oil crisis, that further led to poor management of food grains and commodities. Along with that, the high Rate of Unemployment led to massive unrest among people.

Social Activist, JP Narayan was the major opponent of the congress government and led the civil disobedience movement. In an inclination to ask Indra Gandhi to resign, JP announced at a massive rally in Delhi to initiate a Satyagrah for almost a week starting on June 25.

As corruption was high and to raise voices against it in Gujrat another known movement known as the Nav Nirman movement took place led by students and middle-class people against corruption.

Among numerous protests and strikes, one famous strike was done by the largest union in India, the nationwide strike of the railway-employees union.

There were many charges filed against Indra Gandhi in the Supreme Court, among which one was filed by Bharatiya Lok Dal leader Raj Narain on June 12, in Allahabad High Court ruled on a petition declaring Indira’s election win from Rae Bareli void.

Abolition of the Privy Purse by the Government to sustain equal rights for all citizens and the need to reduce the government’s revenue deficit. This has made many princely states unhappy and brought further unrest among people.

The announcement of the Emergency was broadcasted on the radio early in the morning and the previous night the day, many Delhi newspapers had their power supply cut off, and the newspapers had not reached Delhi readers. They reported the news of the Nationwide Emergency on June 27.

The period of emergency has remained one of the most talked-about, controversial moments in the history of Independent India. During this time forced mass sterilization and birth control programs were spearheaded by Sanjay Gandhi.

Speech and Proclamation: TEXT OF BROADCAST by Indra Gandhi

The following is the text of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi” broadcasted that morning. The President has proclaimed an emergency. This is nothing to panic about. I am sure you are all conscious of the deep and widespread conspiracy which has been brewing ever since I began introducing certain progressive measures of benefit to the common man and woman of India. In the name of democracy, it has been sought to negate the very functioning of democracy. Duly elected Governments have not been allowed to function and in some cases force has been used to Compel members to resign in order to dissolve lawfully elected assemblies. Agitations have surcharged the atmosphere, leading to violent incidents. The whole country was shocked at the brutal murder of my Cabinet colleague, Mr. L N. Mishra. We also deeply deplore the dastardly attack on the Justice of India. ‘Forces of Disintegration’ Certain powers have gone to the length of inciting our armed forces to mutiny and our. police to rebel. The fact that our defense forces and the police are disciplined and deeply patriotic and therefore will not be taken in does not mitigate the seriousness of provocation. The forces of disintegration are in full play and communal passions are being aroused, threatening our unity. All manner of false allegations has been hurled at me. The Indian people have known me since my childhood. All my life has been in the service of our people. This is not a personal matter. It is not important whether I remain Prime Minister or not. However, the institution of the Prime Minister is important, and the political attempt to denigrate it is not in the interest of democracy or of the nation. We have watched these developments with utmost patience for a long. Now we learn of new programs challenging law and order throughout the country with a view to disrupting normal functioning. How can any government worth the name stand by and allow the country’s stability to be imperiled? The actions of a few are endangering the rights of the vast majority. Any situation which weakens the capacity of the national government to act decisively inside the country is bound to encourage dangers from outside. It is our paramount duty to safeguard unity and stability. The nation’s integrity demands firm action. Production Threatened The threat to internal stability also affects production and prospects of economic development. In the last few months, the determined action we have taken has succeeded in largely checking the price rise. We have been actively considering further measures to strengthen the economy and to relieve the hardship of various sections, including the poor and vulnerable and those with fixed incomes. I shall announce these soon.I would like to assure you that the new emergency proclamation will in no way affect the rights of law‐abiding citizens. I am sure that internal conditions will speedily improve to enable us to dispense this proclamation as soon as possible.

After the effectuation of the Emergency and making the masses understand the implication behind the step taken on the All India Radio, PM Indira Gandhi affirmed the historic moment in Indian History. The effects were seen from the very next day and they lasted for 21 months till its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

What is Article 352(1) in The Constitution Of India 1949, if a president observes an existing grave situation or situations that threaten the security of India or of any part of the territory, whether, by war or external aggression, or armed rebellion, he may proclaim emergency in the whole of India or of such part of the territory.