‘Emergency’ row: Makers of Kangana-starrer move Bombay HC seeking film’s release & censor certificate

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bollywood film ‘Emergency’, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of the movie and the issuance of a censor certificate.

The company filed a petition alleging that the censor board has arbitrarily and illegally withheld the certificate, preventing the film’s release.

The petition is scheduled to be heard later today by the court.

‘Emergency’, starring actress and BJP-MP Kangana Ranaut, has found itself embroiled in controversy due to its politically charged narrative.

The controversy began after several Sikh organisations objected to the trailer of the movie, which featured Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

They claimed that the movie, which is based on the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and its aftermath, portrays Sikhs in bad light and may create a divide between Sikhs and Hindus.