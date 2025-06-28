Emergency response centres to be set up in all panchayats across Himachal Pradesh

To ensure an effective response in the event of natural disasters to save human lives and properties, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to set up a Panchayat Emergency Response Centre in each of the 3,645 panchayats in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held here on Saturday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

It approved the decision to shift the office of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation from Shimla to Dharamshala.

This move aligns with the declaration of Kangra as the Tourism Capital of the state and aims to help decongest Shimla city.

To encourage self-employment and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, the state cabinet has approved the provision of interest subsidies for the establishment of solar power projects.

Under this initiative, a 5 percent interest subsidy will be provided for solar projects ranging from 100 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas, while a 4 percent subsidy will be extended for projects with capacities between 250 KW and 2 MW in non-tribal regions.

The cabinet decided to introduce a Milk Incentive Scheme for farmers supplying milk to eligible non-government dairy cooperative societies, under which a subsidy of Rs 3 per litre will be provided to milk producers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The cabinet also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between HIMURJA and selected Gram Panchayats for the installation of 500 KW solar power plants in 100 panchayats under the Green Panchayat Scheme. Each project is expected to generate revenue of approximately Rs 25 lakh per month. Thirty percent of the earnings will go to HIMURJA, 20 percent to the state government, and 40 percent to the respective Gram Panchayats.

An additional 10 percent share will be allocated to Gram Panchayats specifically for the welfare of orphans and widows.

The state cabinet approved the reclassification of pay matrix Level-11 posts from Group B to Group C. With this decision, only bona fide Himachali candidates will be eligible to apply for these reclassified Group-C posts.

Earlier, these Level-11 posts were categorised under Group B, and the recruitment was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, which allowed applicants from across the country. Post-reclassification, the recruitment process will be handled by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, in accordance with the procedures applicable to Group-C positions.

It also approved to enhance the honorarium of multi-task workers of the Public Works Department from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,500 per month, benefiting around 5,000 workers.

The cabinet decided to create and fill up 101 posts of various categories in the Police Lines of District Police Dehra.