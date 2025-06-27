Emergency mindset still threatens democracy: Dr Jitendra Singh

In a fiery and fact-laden address at a Youth Parliament organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha here, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh delivered a scathing critique of the Congress Party’s historical deceit, elitist origins, and dynastic arrogance.

He warned the youth to remain vigilant against the “ever-morphing Emergency mindset” that, he claimed, still endures and threatens the foundations of Indian democracy.

Dr Jitendra Singh urged the youth not to let the memory of the Emergency fade. “Don’t be in a hurry to erase it,” he cautioned, “lest you forget the elements and ideologies behind it. The Emergency wasn’t an aberration — it was the natural culmination of Congress culture.”

Revisiting history with sharp precision, Dr. Singh stated, “The Emergency was not a spontaneous act of power hunger — it was the cumulative outcome of the Congress legacy since its inception in 1885.”

He asserted that the Indian National Congress was not born as a freedom movement, but rather as an elitist club of retired British civil servants and Western-educated Indians.

“From 1885 to 1930, the Congress demanded only Home Rule — not Independence. They wanted British governors to remain, merely replacing white officers with brown sahibs,” he said.

He recalled that it was only after Bhagat Singh’s trial and the resulting public outrage that the Congress was compelled to adopt a resolution demanding full independence — and even then, only in 1931.

Dr Singh accused the Congress of condemning revolutionaries like Madan Lal Dhingra in 1901, even as Veer Savarkar stood alone in solidarity during their final moments.

“They didn’t support his sacrifice — they disowned it. Even Mahatma Gandhi condemned Dhingra’s act. History must not forget that,” he added.

“Where were their sacrifices before 1930?” he asked. “The Discovery of India was written in a jail library — not in the solitary hell of Andaman (Kala Pani). That was reserved for real freedom fighters like Savarkar and Comrade Dhanwantri from Jammu.”

He challenged the Congress to name a single leader who was imprisoned in Kala Pani. “They glorify their imprisonment after 1931 — when the British had already defined ‘political prisoner’ status under pressure from Bhagat Singh’s legacy,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the misuse of Emergency provisions, Dr Singh said, “Indira Gandhi used the Emergency to extend the term of Parliament from five to six years and imposed this on Jammu & Kashmir as well, taking cover under Article 370 — a blatant misuse that continued until August 5, 2019, when PM Modi rectified it.”

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded by reminding the youth, “The Congress did not give us freedom; it bargained for power. From Motilal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi — it has always been family first, nation later.”

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, urging the youth to become torchbearers of true democracy, not the distorted legacy of the Emergency era.

Advertisement