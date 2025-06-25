Emergency crushed democracy, Constitution was betrayed: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, stating that undermining the core values of the Constitution is in the DNA of the Congress, even though they pretend to be its protectors. He added that even today, the Congress attempts to disrespect the Constitution by making statements such as promising to restore Article 370 if they come to power.

The Chief Minister said that, unlike Congress, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been governed in accordance with the Constitution over the past 11 years, and the people have witnessed a truly independent India.

Saini was addressing the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ programme held in Karnal on Wednesday, marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, a dark chapter in Indian democracy. He said that June 25 reminds us of the night when the Emergency was imposed, and innocent citizens were arrested and tortured.

“The brutality still sends chills down our spines,” he said. “The decision was made purely to fulfil the political ambitions of those in power, driven by arrogance – the mindset of ‘only I matter, no one else.’ It was a deliberate conspiracy where the sacred Constitution was crushed for personal gain. Not once during the Emergency was the Constitution or democracy remembered. Writers and leaders who dared to raise their voices were jailed to suppress dissent,” said Saini.

He further added that when India gained independence, there were 562 princely states, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was entrusted with the responsibility of unifying them, a task he successfully accomplished. However, only one princely state was assigned to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and the consequences of that decision are well known, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress had never respected the Constitution. Referring to Rahul Gandhi as their ‘Yuvraj’, he said, “The generations of those who now speak of defending the Constitution never truly respected it. Due to Congress’s flawed policies, the people suffered greatly, and today, they have decisively rejected them.”

Saini recalled that, in the past, a permit system was enforced to enter Jammu and Kashmir, with an intention to isolate the region from the rest of the country. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee opposed this system, asserting that India cannot have two heads of state or two flags.

He entered Jammu and Kashmir without a permit and sacrificed his life for this cause. Only then was the permit system abolished. However, for many years, the existence of two Constitutions and two flags continued.

The Chief Minister remarked that after independence, India did not progress at the pace it should have. He contrasted the 55 years of Congress rule with 11 years of progress under Prime Minister Modi. “But Congress refuses to acknowledge this difference and continues to exploit the Constitution for political drama,” he added.

Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has transformed and is advancing rapidly. “The country is aligning with the dreams of our freedom fighters. The Prime Minister has pledged that by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, it will be a developed nation. Achieving this vision requires the contribution of every citizen,” said Saini.

Saini emphasised that democracy is not merely about winning elections or forming governments; it is a way of life and a value system. He urged the older generations to educate the youth about the Emergency declared on June 25, 1975. Since 2014, he said, we have had the opportunity to celebrate the birth anniversaries of national heroes, allowing us to remember their sacrifices and share these stories with future generations.