Emergency Call Boxes: Ranchi’s New Guardian of Safety

Ranchi has introduced a new security system: emergency call boxes placed at key intersections to provide instant help in case of emergency. Following the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Ranchi Smart City Corporation has installed 50 bright yellow call boxes across the city.

With just the press of a button, immediate assistance will be dispatched to the caller’s location.

Advertisement

Imagine walking down a street at night and witnessing an accident. In such a situation, this small yellow box can become a person’s biggest support. The moment the red button is pressed, the command control centre will respond, allowing the person to communicate his emergency directly to the authorities. Immediately after, police, fire services, ambulances, or other necessary responders will be sent to the scene.

Advertisement

These call boxes can be used to report road accidents, chain snatching, shootings, assaults, harassment, or any other criminal incident. The best part? Not just the victim, but even a witness can use this facility to seek help.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, these emergency call boxes have been installed at 50 strategic locations, including Main Road Overbridge, Kanke Ring Road, Sahajanand Chowk, Shani Mandir Chowk, Harmu Chowk, Agora Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Kanke Road, Birsa Chowk, Mecon Chowk, Sujata Chowk, and Kokar Chowk. At certain locations, the boxes have been temporarily removed due to flyover construction and road expansion projects but will be reinstalled soon.

The most remarkable aspect of this initiative is that no mobile phone or helpline number is needed. In any roadside emergency, the person can simply approach the yellow box, press the red button, and get instant assistance.

The Ranchi Smart City Corporation and the police administration believe that this new system will not only help prevent crimes but also instill a renewed sense of security among citizens. For Ranchi residents, this facility is nothing short of a lifeline because now, safety is just a button away!