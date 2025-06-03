Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk to visit Ayodhya, expresses deep interest in Indian culture

Errol Musk, father of US billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the social media platform X, is currently on a tour of India and is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday, where he will have darshan of Ramlalla.

Errol Musk will arrive at Ayodhya Airport by aircraft from Delhi and will travel directly to the Ram Janmabhoomi campus by road.

He had personally expressed his desire to visit Ramlalla. In a statement, Errol Musk shared that he is very eager to see the Ram temple. Since his arrival in India on June 1, he has praised Indian culture, calling the country’s historical and cultural heritage “amazing.”

Speaking about his upcoming visit to the Ram temple, Musk said it would be a very special experience for him. His visit to Ayodhya reflects a deep sense of connection with India’s cultural and spiritual legacy.

In one of his statements, Musk even spoke of the greatness of Lord Shiva, stating that if the world followed Shiva’s principles, many global problems could be solved. He also praised Sanatan Dharma.

Meanwhile, an official from the Ram Mandir Trust stated that if Errol Musk visits the temple, all necessary arrangements will be made for his darshan of the deity.

Coinciding with his visit, the Pran Pratishtha 2.0 ceremony has begun at the Ram temple, as Tuesday marks the first day of the event.

When Errol Musk arrives on Wednesday, the life consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of Raja Ram and seven other deities will be underway at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Errol Musk may also participate in the ceremony.