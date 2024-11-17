Electronic interlocking to streamline train operations for Mahakumbh 2025

In a major step towards ensuring seamless train operations during the Maha Kumbh, the North Central Railway has implemented a new electronic interlocking system at Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Rambagh rail line.

The electronic interlocking system, developed by Kyosan, is a crucial part of the Prayagraj Junction-Prayagraj Rambagh rail line doubling project. It will enable the Prayagraj Railway Division to operate approximately 992 trains during Mahakumbh, providing 825 routes for improved flexibility and efficiency in train movement.

With this state-of-the-art system in place, uninterrupted and streamlined train operations will be ensured, accommodating the influx of millions of devotees expected to attend the divine gathering. The construction and infrastructure upgrades reflect the Yogi government’s commitment to making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand and well-organized event.

The installation of a new interlocking system in the Prayagraj Junction-Prayagraj Rambagh rail doubling project is a significant development.

Amit Malviya, Senior PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, said on Sunday that this advanced system would make multi-directional train movement from Prayagraj Junction smoother and more efficient.

The earlier relay interlocking system had been in operation since 1993 making it over 30 years old. The new interlocking system will not only enhance train operations during the Mahakumbh Mela but also boost the station’s capacity for handling additional trains in the future.

This system will provide 825 routes for better flexibility at Prayagraj Junction, ensuring uninterrupted and safe train operations on the busy New Delhi-Howrah route. It will also minimize disruptions to regular train services during the operation of special Mahakumbh trains, ensuring smooth and efficient transportation for devotees.

The new interlocking system has significantly improved the efficiency of the Prayagraj Railway Division. With its implementation, delays in trains heading towards Varanasi, Lucknow, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Satna will be reduced. This system allows for the simultaneous movement of multiple trains, addressing operational challenges effectively.

The project resolves key issues, such as train reception on Line 11 and departures from Line 10 towards Naini from Prayagraj Rambagh to Prayagraj Junction. Additionally, it facilitates train departures from Lines 18 and 19 at Prayagraj Junction and enables train reception on Lines 13-17 from Prayag Station to Prayagraj Junction. This enhances the availability of running lines in the yard at Prayagraj Junction.

This advanced interlocking system will play a vital role in ensuring smooth and safe operations of additional trains during the Mahakumbh, catering to the increased demand efficiently.