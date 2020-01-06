The Election Commission of India would announce dates for election for the Delhi Assembly on Monday afternoon, the poll body said.

Tenure of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will end in February 2022, before which the election has to be conducted.

Earlier on December 26, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Sunil Lavasa and Sushil Chandra reviewed the poll preparedness for Delhi Assembly Elections.

The ruling AAP has already geared up for the polls as it has launched a series of Town Halls in which it has given the report of its five years of work in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP which is ruling in centre and is fenced with the criticism after the introduction of amended Citizenship Act, has also initiated its campaign. On Sunday, the BJP working President and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a conference attended by thousands of its workers and leaders of BJP Delhi unit.

In the last Assembly election in 2015, AAP swept 67 out of 70 seats and BJP managed to bag 3 seats only, while ruling Congress was left with no seat in the Assembly.