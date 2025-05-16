Logo

# India

Election Commission suspends Kakdwip official for gross misconduct and fraud

The Election Commission has suspended Arun Gorain, Assistant System Manager of Kakdwip Subdivision, for gross misconduct, according to an order issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 16, 2025 10:59 pm

Election commission of India

Acting on the instructions of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the CEO West Bengal placed the officer under immediate suspension.

Gorain was found guilty of gross misconduct in the discharge of his official duties, with malafide intent.

He allegedly committed fraud and cheating by unauthorizedly inserting his mobile number into the login credentials of the AERO for Assembly Constituency 131 (Kakdwip).

Using the OTP received on his mobile, he disposed of applications filed under Forms 6, 7, and 8 through the AERO’s login.

