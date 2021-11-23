Election Commission directs all state electoral officers to immediately redress all pending voter applications

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra directed all Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to expeditious redress all pending applications especially with regard to voter registration.

He further asked the CEOs to ensure purity of the electoral roll, availability of Assured Minimum Facilities and to ensure better facilities at all Polling Booths for all voters, said a senior officer of the Election Commission here on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference with the CEOs, Sushil Chandra told the state CEOs to make all efforts to ensure better voter experience in reality. The CEOs should have regular interaction with political parties to redress their grievances, The Chief Election commissioners said.

He also stressed on the significance of effectiveness and visibility of CEOs, as CEOs represent the Commission in the States. The objective of this conference is to identify the gaps and challenges to ensure instructions of the Commission are implemented uniformly in all States /UTs across the country, the CEC said.

He further emphasized that all new initiatives and best practices by the CEOs for election related activities should be regularly disseminated through media for enhanced outreach.

The Conference was organized on Monday to discuss and review various thematic issues related to Electoral Roll, Polling Stations, ongoing Special Summary Revision, IT Applications, timely resolution of grievances, EVMs/VVPATs, training & capacity building of polling staff, media & communication & extensive voter outreach program amongst others.

Interacting with the CEOs, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told them that the legal and regulatory framework of the elections is quite robust, but the implementation of various instructions of the Commission at the field is very critical.

He asked them to be more innovative, active and learn from each other’s best practices and challenges. He also urged CEOs to regularly interact with District Election Officers for coordination and monitoring and visit the field for critical feedback to ensure necessary course corrections.