Election affidavit: Sachin Pilot writes ‘divorced’ under ‘spouse’ column

Pilot among 31 candidates file nominations in Rajasthan
Pilot reached his constituency, Tonk and offered prayers at Sri Manshapurn Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple before taking out a road show in an open jeep up to the Returning Office
Pilot and Sara, daughter of Farooq Abdullah, married in 2004. However, their divorce had not come into the public domain.
It could come as a shock for many, the election affidavit Sachin Pilot filed with the Returning Officer. He described himself as a ‘divorcee’.
The former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member is separated from wife Sara Pilot. Hence, under spouse column, he has written ‘Divorce’.
The election affidavit given by him while filing his nomination as Congress candidate from Tonk Assembly seat sets at rest about the marital status of the Congress leader.
