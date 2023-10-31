Election affidavit: Sachin Pilot writes ‘divorced’ under ‘spouse’ column

It could come as a shock for many, the election affidavit Sachin Pilot filed with the Returning Officer. He described himself as a ‘divorcee’.

The former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member is separated from wife Sara Pilot. Hence, under spouse column, he has written ‘Divorce’.

The election affidavit given by him while filing his nomination as Congress candidate from Tonk Assembly seat sets at rest about the marital status of the Congress leader.

Advertisement

Pilot and Sara, daughter of Farooq Abdullah, married in 2004. However, their divorce had not come into the public domain.