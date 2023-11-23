Elected BJP MLAs to elect Chief Minister in Rajasthan, if voted to power: Amit Shah

Claiming that the BJP government would be formed with overwhelming majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today the elected party MLAs will elect their ‘Vidhyakdal Leader’ (chief Minister) in Rajasthan, and the Parliament Board would take final decision on MLAs’ resolution, if party comes to power.

A Committee was working on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees on which the Central government would decide, Shah told a press conference this forenoon on the last day of the poll campaign ending today at 6 pm for the November 25 votes in Rajasthan.

On a question of reservation in the name of religion, when asked he said, “That is unconstitutional and cannot be done. BJP will strongly oppose this”.

On Rahul Gandhi’s statements on ‘caste survey/census’, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi should not talk about caste census, because when the Mandal Commission report was being implemented, Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister had opposed it. The Congress never gives a constitutional approval to the OBC, and it is the Modi government that has given it clearance”.

On PM Modi’s statement yesterday that Congress was punishing Sachin Pilot for dad’s (late Rajesh Pilot) challenge to the Gandhis, when questioned to clarify it, Shah said, “Let Gehlot, please say two good sentences about Sachin Pilot, this is my only request”.

Reminding of Red Diary’s secret released by the expelled Congress Minister, rising crime rate, women & dalit atrocities in the last five years of Congress rule in Rajasthan, Shah alleged, “Nineteen cases of rape have been reported every day in the state. More than 35,000 incidents of rape have been registered here. Of the rape cases across the country, 22 percent are here. Still, Ashok Gehlot’s government is not making any difference.”

Saying that the paper leak cases were the highest in the state, Shah pointed out Congress’ flopped farmers’ scheme saying,” Land of more than 19 thousand farmers was auctioned in Rajasthan. The Gehlot government, which came with the promise of loan waiver to farmers, could not waive off the loans of even 5 percent of the farmers in five years. Dozens of farmers have committed suicide here”.

Contrary to Congress regime in Rajasthan, Shah claimed, “Modiji has secured the country, made it prosperous, brought the economy to number 5, hoisted the tricolor on the moon. Today, under the leadership of Modiji, the people of Rajasthan are standing to give him a huge majority. The BJP government will be formed here by breaking all records”.

“Gehlot Saheb’s only agenda is to launch Vaibhav Gehlot as the Chief Minister”, he remarked.