Elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta vows to protect democratic traditions

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was unanimously elected the Speaker of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly on the first day of the first session of the House on Monday following the formation of a new government.

Proposing Gupta’s name for the post in a motion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “That, Shri Vijender Gupta, a Hon’ble Member of this House, be chosen as the Speaker of this House.”

After his election as the Speaker, the incumbent, a senior BJP MLA representing the Rohini assembly constituency, vowed to accord top priority to the protection of democratic traditions and values in the House.

He said he was determined to ensure that the Delhi assembly becomes the centre for fulfillment of people’s aspirations and thereby prove a platform for positive dialogue and effective policy making for the prosperity and development of the state.

He conveyed his “heartfelt” gratitude to all the honourable members of the House for unanimously choosing him for the post of Speaker of the newly formed eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “I am overwhelmed by the continuous good wishes I have been receiving after assuming the responsibility of the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker. Thanks to everyone once again!”

Meanwhile, as per the tradition of the House, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi, accompanied Vijender Gupta to the Speaker’s chair.

Earlier, as the first session of the eighth legislative assembly commenced, initially, BJP MLA Arvinder Singh, who has been appointed as the Pro-tem by the LG and took oath at the Raj Niwas, presided over the House proceeding, including the oath ceremony of the legislators.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who represents the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, took oath as a member of the eighth Legislative Assembly.

Taking to platform X, she wrote, “Today, I took oath as MLA in Delhi Assembly. Shalimar Bagh is my karmabhoomi, but every citizen of Delhi is my family. I am committed to work with full dedication for the development of the entire state and public service.”

She further said, “Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will continue to strive to build a developed Delhi,”

Minister Parvesh Verma, along with other ministers, took oath of office after the MLAs. He expressed his gratitude to “the family” of the New Delhi Assembly, saying that they gave him the opportunity as their representative. “I will continue to serve the people with my honesty, dedication, loyalty, and determination, under the visionary leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Verma said under the leadership of Modi, the government would not only make Delhi a developed capital, but also establish it as the best capital in the world fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of every resident.

He also said that the newly-formed government would meet people’s expectations by fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.