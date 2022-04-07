‘Why did we elect govt’, SC on plea seeking detection & deportation of illegal infiltrators

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list a plea seeking detection and deportation of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, however it expressed its reservation on matters connected with governance.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, “Every day we have to hear your case only… you come to the court with all problems…election reforms, Parliament…population…”.

Upadhyay said crores of jobs are being taken away by illegal migrants and it is also having an impact on the right to livelihood. The Chief Justice told Upadhyay, “These are political issues. Take it up with the government… If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government? There are Houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.”

Upadhyaya submitted that notice was issued more than a year ago, in March last year, but there is no progress on the case so far. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, said that he is not aware of the case. The Chief Justice told him, “If you have a counter-affidavit ready, then we can list the case”.

Upadhyay’s plea sought direction to the central and state governments to identify, detain and deport all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas within one year. The plea also sought a direction to central and state governments to amend the respective laws to make illegal immigration & infiltration, a cognizable non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.

The plea said: “Petitioner states that the Union Government is neither serious enough to stop illegal infiltrators in India and nor willing to deport all the illegal migrants. That is why, deportation of 40,000 Rohingya infiltrators comes up in discussion instead of deportation of four crore infiltrators. Keeping in view the vote bank politics, many states like Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra ignored the presence of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in those states from time to time”.

The plea also sought direction to direct the central and state governments to identify the travel agents, government employees and other such people, who directly/indirectly provide PAN Card, Aadhar Cards, Ration Cards, Passport and Voter Cards to illegal immigrants and infiltrators and take stern action against them.