During the Delhi Assembly Election yesterday, a 60-year-old man died apparently due to cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Delhi’s Hari Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Nitin, a resident of Hari Nagar.

Earlier, yesterday in yet another casualty reported during the polls, an election officer Udham Singh who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack.

According to police, at about 10 am, the man fell unconscious outside booth no. 127. He was taken to DDU hospital but was declared brought dead.

The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

Delhi recorded 61.46 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, down from 67.47 per cent in 2015 assembly election.

The results of the Delhi polls will be declared on February 11.