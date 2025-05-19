‘EKTA’ exhibition-cum-knowledge sharing event begins in Shimla, promoting India’s textile heritage

The Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in collaboration with the government of Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated eight-day-long, EKTA- Exhibition-cum-Knowledge sharing for Textile Advantage here on Monday at the Gaiety Theatre, Shimla.

Themed “From Loom to Lifestyle: A Future Woven with Tradition”, the event aims to celebrate India’s diverse textile traditions while empowering artisans through innovation, technology, and market access.

The exhibition that runs until May 26 highlights Himachal Pradesh’s emerging strengths in wool, jute, and silk, and promotes sustainable livelihoods by integrating artisans into national and global textile value chains.

Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Prabodh Saxena, formally inaugurated the event in the presence of Moloy Chandan Chakravarty, Jute Commissioner, Shubhra, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, Mohd. R D Nazim, Additional Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Kansal,Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, and Shashi Bhushan Singh, IRTS, Secretary, National Jute Board.

In his address, Saxena emphasized EKTA as a multi-ministerial initiative offering both cultural enrichment for tourists and vital exposure for artisans to a broader audience. Trade Advisor Shubhra highlighted the presence of nearly 75 stalls representing states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on handmade products and employment generation.

A key feature of EKTA is the three-day knowledge-sharing series from May 19 to 21, curated to support Self-Help Groups, young artisans, and craft entrepreneurs. These sessions cover crucial topics such as PM MITRA and SAMARTH schemes, market linkages, branding strategies, and digital promotion of crafts, aiming to enhance artisans’ capabilities and global outreach.

Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal underscored the importance of these sessions in equipping artisans with modern technologies, design innovations, and marketing tools.

He stressed that inter-state collaboration and cultural synergy would ensure the preservation and commercial viability of India’s textile heritage.

The EKTA exhibition features an impressive showcase of wool, silk, jute, tribal textiles, natural fibres, handlooms, and handicrafts. Artisans are engaging directly with buyers, customers, and industry experts, fostering direct market access and knowledge exchange.

The initiative marks a significant step toward a self-reliant India, preserving heritage while building sustainable, future-ready textile ecosystems that empower artisans and strengthen India’s global presence in the textile industry.