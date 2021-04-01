Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.61% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

72,330 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,544. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 31,489 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab cumulatively account for 78.9% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 61% of the active caseload of the country.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for all people aged 45 years and above has commenced from today.

More than 6.5 crore (6,51,17,896) vaccine doses have been administered through 10,86,241 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 82,60,293HCWs (1st dose), 52,50,704 HCWs (2nd dose), 91,74,171 FLWs (1st dose) and 39,45,796 FLWs (2nd Dose), 78,36,667(1st Dose) and 17,849 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 3,05,12,070 (1st Dose) and 1,20,346 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,14,74,683 today. The national Recovery Rate is 93.89%.

40,382 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

459 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 83.01% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (227). Punjab follows with 55 daily deaths.

Fifteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Puducherry, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.