Eight sentenced to life in gang-rape case

A court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced eight men to life imprisonment after pronouncing them guilty of gang-raping a newly married woman in front of her husband in Rewa district in October 2024.

According to information, Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Padma Jatav passed the order on Wednesday.

As per Public Prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi, the judge sentenced the accused—Rakesh Gupta, Sushil Kori, Ramkishan, Rajnish Gupta, Lavkush Kori, Rajendra Kori, Garud Kori, and Deepak Kori—to life imprisonment until death.

The Public Prosecutor said that after going through the case records, evidence, and witness statements, the court ruled that the eight convicts would remain in jail for the rest of their lives.

He said that six of the accused were pronounced guilty under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 70 (gangrape), while the remaining two were found guilty of aiding the culprits in the gang rape and abducting the victim’s husband.

Judge Padma Jatav also imposed a fine of Rs 2.30 lakh on each of the convicts.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Gurh police station on 21 October 2024.

The miscreants abducted the newly-wed couple during an outing, and six of them, while consuming alcohol, took turns gang-raping the woman in front of her husband.

The couple had visited a temple on a hill and was returning home when the eight men kidnapped them. The accused fled after committing the crime.

The man and the woman, aged between 19 and 20 years, were studying at a college when they got married last year.