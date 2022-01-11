Eight Omicron patients detected in J&K

Eight cases of Covid-19’s Omicron variant were on Tuesday detected in Jammu and Kashmir. Three among these are tourists from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Sources said the travellers comprise two from Maharashtra and one from Gujarat.

“Of the other five cases, four are from the Jammu division and one is from the Kashmir Valley.

The first Omicron case detected in the valley is a woman from border tehsil of Uri in Baramulla district.

The number of Omicron patients has increased to eleven. Three persons suffering from the varient were detected in Jammu last month.

Meanwhile, 1148 new positive cases were reported in J&K today, 640 from Jammu division and 508 from Kashmir.

Two Covid deaths have been reported from Jammu division.

The Ladakh UT is also witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases. As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 125 new positive were detected on Tuesday. Of these, 118 were from Leh and 7 from Kargil. One Covid-19 death was reported in Ladakh.