Eid al-Adha celebrated in Delhi with devotion and joy

Eid al-Adha was celebrated with deep religious fervor and festive spirit across the national capital on Saturday with faithful offering prayers at Eidgahs and mosques to mark the auspicious occasion.

In Delhi, large congregations were witnessed at iconic sites such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, and the historic Shahi Eidgah. Dressed in traditional attire, worshippers gathered in the early hours to participate in the Eid prayers, embracing one another and exchanging warm greetings of peace and goodwill.

To ensure smooth and secure celebration, the Delhi Police deployed additional personnel and conducted widespread patrolling throughout the city. Security arrangements were intensified in key locations, with police presence visible near major mosques and public gathering areas.

Furthermore, in a bid to maintain communal harmony and uphold the law, the Delhi government issued strict advisories ahead of the festival. Authorities have prohibited the illegal slaughter of cows, calves, camels, and other restricted animals. Further, the city administration has banned the public sharing of photos and videos depicting sacrificial rituals, urging citizens to perform these rites only in designated, non-public areas.

Eid-uz-Zuha commemorates the unwavering faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his only son in obedience to God’s command. The festival not only honors this act of submission and faith but also emphasizes values of charity, sacrifice, and community solidarity.

As part of the celebrations, many faithful also engage in the distribution of food to the underprivileged, reflecting the spirit of compassion and sharing that defines Eid.

