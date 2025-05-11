Educational institutions to reopen from Monday in Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday informed that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen from tomorrow (May 12) onwards.

Bains added that if any University has already revised its examination schedule, those exams will proceed as per revised schedule. Further, Deputy Commissioners in border districts have been authorised to decide whether to open or close schools, based on local circumstances.

He also directed the educational institutions to strictly adhere to safety protocols and guidelines issued by the government.

Reaffirming the Punjab Government’s unwavering commitment to education and student welfare, Education Minister Bains said that the reopening of educational institutions aims to ensure educational continuity and minimise disruptions, now that normalcy has returned.

Bains also expressed pride and solidarity with armed forces, stating, “We are immensely proud of our brave armed forces. Their dedication inspires us all.” He added that the state government remains committed to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for students to thrive.